HOUSTON, March 8 Texas is on pace to issue the most drilling permits this year than in any year since 1985, a state oil and gas regulator said Thursday.

"In February, we issued 2,200 drilling permits, oil and gas combined," Barry Smitherman, a member of the Texas Railroad Commission said at the IHS CERA energy conference in Houston.

The increased drilling activity reflects intense interest in the state's "oilier plays," said Smitherman, such as the Permian Basin and the Granite Wash, as companies take advantage of high crude prices.

A total of 918 rigs are working in the state, the most since 1982, said Smitherman.

The Railroad Commission was established in 1891 to regulate the rail industry and later its duties expanded to include the oil and gas industry.

In some production areas in the state, such as the Eagle Ford shale, Smitherman said it's easy to move rigs from natural gas zones to areas that produce more gas-related liquids and crude that bring higher prices.

The prolific Permian Basin in West Texas is producing about 760,000 barrels a day, Smitherman said.

"It's amazing and the number keeps going up," he said.

Texas crude output is climbing while natural gas production has dropped from about 18 billion cubic feet a day to about 16.5 bcf, he said.

"That's likely to continue as the price of gas stays so very low and the price of crude is so very high," Smitherman said. (Reporting By Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)