By Jonathan Leff
NEW YORK, March 2 Oil traders are past masters
at handicapping geo-political risks, from war in the Middle East
to resource nationalists in Latin America. Lately, they face
another confounding political landscape: Washington.
As a bounty of shale oil transforms the trading landscape
across North America, U.S. policymakers are being confronted
with a host of issues that hold immediate and material
implications to energy companies, investors and traders.
While energy policy has typically moved at a steady, stately
pace for much of the past few decades, Washington is now
grappling with a host of pressing questions that will affect oil
prices: easing a crude oil export ban that could raise domestic
crude prices; adjusting ethanol quotas in order to curb gasoline
rates; imposing new rules on tank car safety that could slow the
nascent oil-rail boom.
These issues are coming to the fore amid wider policy shifts
under President Barack Obama that have forced oil traders to pay
closer attention to what's going on in Washington, a place many
find hard to pierce.
"When you think about the long-term viability of the U.S.
energy boom, whether its fracking or infrastructure, policy
questions are coming into play," said Robert McNally, president
and founder of The Rapidan Group, an advisory firm.
"There is definitely more attention and interest on part of
oil market participants," said McNally, who worked for hedge
fund maven Paul Tudor Jones before a two-year stint as senior
energy advisor to President George W. Bush.
Much of the industry has been caught out in recent years by
a number of unexpected decisions, from Obama's more liberal use
of strategic petroleum reserves in 2011 to the drawn-out battle
over the TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline.
After last October's abrupt move to cut back annual ethanol
targets, despite a widely supported law that required them to
rise, over 300 people rushed to an Environmental Protection
Agency meeting in December to discuss the issue. Barely a dozen
had turned up at a similar meeting a year earlier.
Greg Armstrong, Chairman and chief executive officer of
Plains All American Pipeline, vented his frustration over
unpredictable U.S. policy when talking to analysts this month
about whether Washington might ease the de facto ban on
exporting crude oil.
"Well, in general, if you gave me a choice, we tried to
predict what our government is going to do and what our weather
is going to do, I'd rather predict the weather," he said. "It's
erratic but more logical."
Amid one of the most surprising oil booms in history, it is
policy and not geology that may dominate discussion at this
week's IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston.
GROWING LIST
A decade ago it was the California electricity crisis and
ensuing natural gas trading scandal that put the focus on
Washington, as federal regulators rushed to impose new rules to
restore order to markets and limit malfeasance. After 2008, it
was broad financial reforms that upended market practices.
The real attention on Washington began three years ago, when
President Obama helped convince global consumer nations to tap
into strategic reserves amid tumult in Libya, injecting 60
million barrels into the market and helping tame prices.
After that, traders were riveted to the U.S. and European
drive to toughen sanctions on Iran, taking as much as 1 million
bpd of exports off the market. A few months ago, a landmark deal
led to easing sanctions, allowing a bit more oil to flow -- at
least for now. Some in Congress have pushed for tougher curbs on
Iran, adding to the uncertainty over supply.
Last year it was the natural gas market, with traders,
analysts and energy companies waiting to see if and when the
Department of Energy would allow greater exports of liquefied
natural gas (LNG). Since May, five multibillion-dollar projects
have been given the greenlight, easing some concerns.
Now it's oil's turn, as the swift and unexpected emergence
of shale production forces Washington to weigh in on questions
related to transportation and logistics infrastructure.
"There is always some measure of policy uncertainty as
government takes time to develop new rules and regulations, but
there are an especially large number of energy policies that
require a rethink today as a result of the rapid shift in the
U.S. energy landscape," says Jason Bordoff, director of the
Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University and a
senior White House energy adviser until late 2012.
EXPORTS, RAILROADS AND THE JONES ACT
Topping the list right now is a debate over the U.S. law
barring crude exports to countries other than Canada, a ban
imposed after the Arab oil embargo that many producers now argue
is an unnecessary relic of a bygone era.
While no one is predicting a full-scale repeal any time
soon, some believe that officials could use existing exemptions
in the law to allow some oil to flow abroad. News this month
that U.S. authorities had allowed some foreign crude to be
re-exported to Europe sent a tremor through oil markets.
Traders at Connecticut-based commodity merchant Freepoint
Commodities have talked about the possibility of oil exports.
"The conversation ends with: 'okay, who thinks this can
happen?' And then your desk has a debate about the probability
of exports being allowed, and nobody will raise their hand,"
says Brison Bickerton, head of strategy at the firm.
"How do you take the conversation further and talk about
actual investments?"
Another big question for domestic traders is how hard and
when transportation regulators will crack down on shipments of
light Bakken crude by rail after a series of fiery derailments.
Some say older, faulty tank cars are to blame; others suggest
that the ultra-light nature of Bakken oil may be responsible.
Rail operators and regulators have rushed out measures over
the past few weeks in the hope of reassuring the public and
politicians that moving oil by rail is safe. But in doing so,
they have also put oil traders on high alert for anything that
might slow the flow of up to 800,000 bpd of Bakken trains.
On Friday, U.S. oil prices abruptly jerked 60 cents higher
on a rumor that regulators had shut down two terminals due to
non-compliance; regulators denied it.
Still more issues may be dragged into the policy fray.
East Coast refiners are stepping up age-old complaints about
the Jones Act, a century-old law that forces all domestic
freight to be carried on U.S.-flagged, -crewed and -built
vessels. Surging Jones Act tanker rates make it too costly for
many refiners to bring cheap Texas crude up the coast.
That could have major implications for companies like Kinder
Morgan Energy Partners, which paid nearly $1 billion to
buy a fleet of Jones Act tankers in December. Losing the Jones
Act entirely would have a "material negative effect" on top
inland barge operator Kirby Corp, the firm says in a
quarterly securities filing; but it also says that it doesn't
expect the law to be eased "in the foreseeable future."