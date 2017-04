HOUSTON, March 4 Valero Energy Corp may shutter the fluid catalytic cracker unit at its Meraux, Louisiana refinery sometime in 2015 as part of an agreement with regulators, Bill Klesse, the company's chief executive officer said.

The unit must by shut by the end of 2015 as part of an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, but may shut earlier after the construction of a hydrocracker at the plant.