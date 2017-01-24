LONDON Jan 24 Banks are battling it out to get
a mandate on a 1.1bn debt financing backing the buyout of
European medical laboratory services operator Cerba, banking
sources said on Tuesday.
Partners Group and PSP Investments agreed to acquire
European medical laboratory services operator Cerba from PAI
Partners, the companies announced on Sunday. The acquisition
followed an auction process.
During the auction process, JP Morgan and Natixis, alongside
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Credit Suisse provided a staple
financing package totalling 1.1bn, made up of senior leveraged
loans and both senior secured and subordinated high-yield bonds.
However, not all the staple banks are expected to be
included on the final mandate as more banks try to secure a role
on the deal, the sources said.
"The staple financing was there to provide certainty of
funds during the auction process but the staple is now there to
be beaten," a senior leveraged finance banker said.
Although the size and structure of the debt financing is
expected to remain the same, banks will be competing to offer
the most attractive and least restrictive terms to the borrowers
as well as the tightest pricing.
Docs have been getting more aggressive in Europe's leveraged
loan market as banks and investors compete for paper, following
a lack of event-driven financings.
A decision on the final bank line up is expected in the
coming days, the sources said.
Cerba and PSP Investments were not immediately available to
comment, Partners Group declined to comment.
Cerba employs almost 4,300 people, including 350 biologists
and generated revenues of approximately 630m in 2016.
