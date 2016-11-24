LONDON Nov 24 Banks are lining up around 1bn of debt financing to back a potential sale of French laboratory business Cerba, banking sources said on Thursday.

PAI Partners bought Cerba in 2010 for 551m and hired JP Morgan and Natixis earlier this year on a sale process.

The company is gaining a lot of attention from potential buyers and first round bids are due in an auction process on December 6.

PAI Partners declined to comment.

Some 1bn of debt financing equates to around 6 to 6.5 times Cerba's approximate 170m Ebitda, the sources said.

Bankers are considering financing the deal with leveraged loans or high yield bonds.

PAI backed its 2010 buyout of Cerba with a 287m all-senior leveraged loan and 52m of mezzanine debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Cerba operates clinical pathology laboratories in Europe with a number one position in France and strong market positions in Belgium, Luxembourg and Africa, according to PAI's website.

