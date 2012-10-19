VIENNA Oct 19 U.S. hedge fund Golden Tree could
get an indirect 33 percent stake in Cerberus Capital
Management's Austrian banking unit BAWAG PSK
in a move that could help shore up BAWAG's balance
sheet, a newspaper reported.
Without citing its sources, Austria's Der Standard said on
Friday Golden Tree could convert debt into a stake of around a
third in a holding company that owns BAWAG if Austrian
regulators approved the deal. Cerberus would still hold 55
percent.
It said BAWAG could get around 200 million euros ($260.6
million) in fresh capital to help meet Basel III guidelines if
the deal went through as expected.
A source familiar with the situation confirmed the report.
A spokesman for Austria's FMA markets watchdog said only
that regulators had to approve any shareholder that got more
than a 10 percent stake in a bank. They had two months to
respond to a new shareholder's request to build such a stake.
Der Standard said the deal could wrap up by year's end.
In a statement, BAWAG said it was in talks with Cerberus
"and other investors regarding the investment by Cerberus of a
significant amount of new capital in BAWAG which would result in
Cerberus maintaining a majority equity position".
It described the potential investment as being "in the
discussion stage".