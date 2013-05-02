NEW YORK May 1 Cerberus Capital Management LP
has completed fundraising for its latest flagship private equity
fund, raising $2.61 billion to invest in distressed assets, two
people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Cerberus started marketing the fund, Cerberus Institutional
Partners V (CIP V), in 2011 with a $3.75 billion fundraising
target, and later moderated its expectations to between $3
billion and $3.5 billion.
A Cerberus spokesman declined to comment.
CIP V is the first Cerberus private equity fund to complete
fundraising after the firm said in December it would sell
Freedom Group Inc, the maker of the Bushmaster rifle that was
used in the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in
Newtown, Conneticut.
Dow Jones reported on the completion of the CIP V
fundraising earlier on Wednesday.