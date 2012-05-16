FRANKFURT, April 10 Private equity investor
Cerberus has agreed to acquire roughly 22,000 German
flats from insolvent Speymill Deutsche Immobilien (SDIC).
As part of the deal, Cerberus is restructuring 985 million
euros ($1.25 billion) in SDIC's debt and will inject an
undisclosed sum of fresh capital, the administrator and the
private equity investor said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
International investors, including private equity, are
flocking to the German property market, attracted by a steady
rise in values in the last couple of years, which contrasts with
the boom-and-bust of Spanish and Irish real estate markets.
Private equity also has a track record of investing in
German real estate. Goldman Sachs, Cerberus and
Goldman-advised Whitehall Funds held 40 percent of GSW
Immobilien until they started reducing their stake
last year.
The assets consist of the remaining three portfolios of SDIC
with properties throughout Germany after Benson Elliot said in
March it had bought a first portfolio with 3,000 flats.
The value of SDIC's property assets was 1.4 billion euros at
the end of June 2010, according to the latest published annual
report of the group.
SDIC, incorporated in the Isle of Man, will be wound down,
probably by the end of the year, once all its assets, which also
include property management company GOAL in Berlin, have been
divested.