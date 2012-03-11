March 10 Robert Nardelli, the former head
of Chrysler and Home Depot, has stepped down from his operating
roles at Cerberus Capital Management LP, the private equity firm
said this week.
Cerberus said Nardelli, who served as chief executive of the
firm's management consulting affiliate as well as its
firearms-making conglomerate, resigned from both posts effective
immediately.
Nardelli will continue to serve as senior adviser to
Cerberus CEO Steve Feinberg, the firm said.
In a statement, Nardelli said he was stepping away from
active management roles at Cerberus to devote his attention to
XLR-8 LLC, his investment and consulting company.
Nardelli, a square-jawed General Electric veteran executive
who was known as "Little Jack" at the conglomerate for his
emulation of mentor Jack Welch, left GE when he was passed over
as Welch's successor.
He became CEO of Home Depot in 2000 but left in early 2007
after losing the support of the board. His $210 million
severance package from the chain of home improvement
superstores made him a lightning rod for criticism.
Several months later, he took the helm at Chrysler, the then
deeply troubled automaker owned by Cerberus.
He arrived promising to take a $1 salary and to restore the
company's reputation as an American icon.
Eighteen months later, Nardelli stepped down following
Chrysler's bankruptcy, the first-ever by a major U.S. automaker.
He returned to Cerberus, where he was eventually named CEO
of Cerberus Operations and Advisory Company, a consulting
affiliate, and Freedom Group, a gunmaking company in the
private-equity firm's portfolio.
Cerberus said Chan Galbato, a long-time Nardelli protege,
would succeed him as CEO of Cerberus Operations and Advisory
Company LLC, the consulting affiliate.
At Freedom Group, where Nardelli took over as CEO in
January, Cerberus said George Kollitides would act as interim
CEO of the firearms maker while a permanent successor is found.