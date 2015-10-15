TOKYO Oct 15 U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP sold 15 million shares in Japan's Seibu Holdings Inc as of Oct. 7, Thomson Reuters DealWatch reported on Thursday, citing a regulatory filing.

Cerberus has launched a selldown of Seibu shares, effectively pulling back from Japan after failing to win control of the railway and hotel operator. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)