(Corrects headline and lead to say Cerberus will try to lift
stake.)
TOKYO, April 5 Cerberus Capital Management LP
will try to lift its stake in Japanese railway and real
estate group Seibu Holdings to 44.7 percent from the original
target of 32.4 percent, according to a regulatory filing on
Friday.
The U.S. private equity firm, which has been trying to boost
its stake in Seibu, has also put forward eight nominees to join
Seibu's board, including former U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle.
In 2005 Cerberus led a bailout of Seibu, which also operates
department stores and hotel chains, after Seibu Railway, a
predecessor to the current company, was delisted as a result of
making a false entry in its securities report.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Writing by James Topham; Editing by
Stephen Coates)