China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
OSLO, June 24 Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq has agreed to sell to China Fishery Group its shares in Peruvian fishmeal firm Copeinca, once the target of a bidding war between the two firms.
China Fishery Group said earlier on it was launching an offer for all remaining shares in Copeinca. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Henrik Stolen)
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
* FY net profit 6 million dinars versus 5.9 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit 345,020 dinars versus 276,025 dinars year ago