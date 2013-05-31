OSLO May 31 Fish farmer Cermaq considers a raised offer by Marine Harvest as inadequate and it will continue to evaluate its strategic options, it said on Friday.

Marine Harvest raised its offer for Cermaq to 107 crowns per share from 104 crowns on Friday and said it would have been willing to lift it by as much as eight crowns had the Cermaq board agreed. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)