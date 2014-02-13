BRIEF-Italian Wine brands finishes redemption of 685,000 shares
* Said on Friday that it finished the redemption of 685,000 redeemable shares of "tranche 2016"
OSLO Feb 13 Cermaq
* Tore Valderhaug will for personal reasons to step down from his role as CFO in Cermaq
* Valderhaug will leave his position as CFO 11 April 2014, but will be at the disposal of the company an additional period. The recruitment of a new CFO will commence immediately. Project Director Geir Sjaastad will be acting as CFO from 12 April 2014 and until the new CFO takes up the position.
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Says board approves plan to invest 1.7 billion yuan ($246.88 million) in tyre project in Vietnam