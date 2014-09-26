Sept 26 Cermaq ASA

* Cermaq Chile has acquired two new licenses for salmon production in Region XII.

* The two licenses are located in the same area as Cermaq's current production in Region XII.

* The two new licenses will increase the production capacity by 4,000 tons per year when fully developed.

* The new licenses were purchased for a consideration of USD 2 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)