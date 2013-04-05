* Cermaq gets supply of food for its farmed salmon
* Secures over 50 pct stake and launches offer for rest
* Plans 1.6 bln crown share issue to help finance deal
* Cermaq shares down 2.5 pct, Copeinca shares up 3.8 pct
OSLO, April 5 Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq
agreed to take over Copeinca, a Peruvian
producer of fishmeal and fish oil, beating out China Fishery
Group with a bid that values the firm at $600 million.
Cermaq, which already owns 17.9 percent of Copeinca, signed
deals to raise its stake to over 50 percent and launched a bid
on Friday for all outstanding shares to obtain a supply of food
for its farmed salmon and develop its fish oil business.
Oil from fatty fish is used to feed farmed fish and as a
health supplement. Fishmeal, made from fish and the bones and
offal from processed fish, is also used to feed farmed fish as
well as poultry, pigs and pets.
Cermaq is offering 59.70 crowns per share for all remaining
stock in Copeinca, valuing the company at 3.49 billion crowns
($601.6 million), exceeding China Fishery Group's
53.85 crown bid.
It said it would finance the transaction partly through a
1.6 billion crown share issue, which it aims to complete by
June.
Copeinca's Oslo-listed shares rose 3.75 percent to 62.25
crowns on Friday, indicating expectations for a higher offer
than Cermaq's 59.70 crowns.
Cermaq is already assured control, however, after gaining
irrevocable commitments from several shareholders, it said.
Shares in Cermaq were down 2.48 percent at 0916 GMT on the
news of the planned share issue, underperforming a 0.51 percent
drop in the Oslo benchmark index.
($1 = 5.8042 Norwegian kroner)
