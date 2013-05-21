OSLO May 21 China Fishery Group plans to raise its bid for Peruvian fish feed maker Copeinca if an agreed deal with Cermaq fails to get shareholder approval on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

Shareholders in Cermaq will vote on Tuesday whether to approve buying Copeinca and China Fishery Group said it was prepared to raise its offer price if the deal ran aground. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)