* Shareholders can offer own price to sell shares
* Government ready to raise stake to 55 pct, can go as high
as 65 pct
* Gives shareholders alternative to Marine Harvest hostile
bid
* Would strengthen state's already strong hold over
fish-farmer
OSLO, June 20 Norway's government unveiled
proposals on Thursday to buy another 11.6 percent of fish farmer
Cermaq, offering at least some shareholders an alternative to
Marine Harvest's hostile bid for the company.
Norway's trade ministry said it was prepared buy 10.75
million Cermaq shares in an auction starting Thursday, in which
shareholders could declare to the government at what price they
would be willing to sell their shares.
At current prices, that stake would be worth about $210
million and would take the government's holding in the company
from 43.5 percent to over 55 percent. The trade ministry said it
was ready to go as high as 65 percent depending on the offers it
received.
Moving past the 50 percent threshold would reinforce the
government's hold over Cermaq and gives it more options in what
it does with the company going forward.
Oslo has been in a standoff with Marine Harvest, controlled
by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, in a rare battle, as most
investors are not willing to bet against a state that controls
such blue chips as Telenor and Statoil.
Fish farming stocks have been in high demand recently as
limited global supply growth and healthy consumer demand are
pushing fish prices higher, improving margins after several lean
years.
Cermaq has repeatedly rejected Marine Harvest's approaches,
saying it undervalued the company, and this week drew bids from
private equity firms Bain and Altor to buy its fish feed
subsidiary in an agreed deal worth $1.1 billion.
That deal alone was seen as putting another barrier in front
of Marine Harvest's efforts but a government's increased stake
is almost certain to thwart the hostile offer.
Oslo-born Fredriksen has had an uneasy relationship with
Norway's centre-left government since giving up his Norwegian
citizenship to escape high taxes.
Fredriksen, a billionaire who lives in London, has moved
several of his companies out of Norway, most recently taking the
management of drilling giant Seadrill to London.
