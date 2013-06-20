OSLO, June 20 Norway aims to buy up to 10.75
million shares in fish farmer Cermaq in an auction
starting on Thursday, the country's trade and industry ministry
said.
Cermaq shareholders are invited to offer up their shares in
a reverse Dutch auction that will run until June 24, the
ministry said in a statement.
The government, the biggest owner in Cermaq that currently
the target for a bid war between Marine Harvest on one
hand and private equity firms Bain and Altor on the other, could
increase the number of shares to be purchased to 19.8 million,
it added.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)