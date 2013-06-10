OSLO, June 10 Oslo-listed fish farmer Cermaq is making progress in presenting an alternative to a $1.7 billion bid by rival Marine Harvest and could sell its most important business area in full, it said on Monday.

"Cermaq has made good progress in alternative processes and has an extensive dialogue with parties interested in different parts of the company's assets, such dialogue also including a full sale of EWOS," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)