Motor racing-Palmer suffers a dent to car and ego
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
OSLO, Sept 22 Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq has held takeover talks with several strategic investors before it agreed to sell the company to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp, Chairwoman Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen said on Monday.
Mitsubishi's formal bid on Monday comes after a preliminary offer made earlier but not disclosed by the companies, Herlofsen said.
Mitsubishi earlier on Monday offered $1.4 billion for Cermaq, a 14 percent premium to its last close on Friday. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Formula One champions Mercedes were facing the prospect of a third defeat in four races after Ferrari ended two of the team's longest sequences of success at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.