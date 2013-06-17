* Bid complicates Marine Harvest plans to buy Cermaq

* Shares rise, pointing to higher offer

* Cermaq plans one-off dividend of 43-54 crowns a share

OSLO, June 17 Private equity firm Bain joined the fight for Norway's Cermaq on Monday, aiming to cherry pick the fish farmer's prize asset for $1.1 billion and putting pressure on Marine Harvest to up its hostile bid for the entire company.

Bain and Nordic private equity firm Altor's offer for EWOS, Cermaq's fish feed arm, values the whole group at about 111 to 112 crowns a share, several analysts estimated, significantly above a rival cash and share offer - currently worth about 104 crowns - from Marine Harvest, the world's biggest fish farmer.

Cermaq, 43.5 percent owned by the Norwegian government, said the private equity firms' offer for EWOS was "sufficiently interesting for Cermaq to initiate a process with the aim to conclude a final agreement."

The private equity offer of NOK 6.2 billion for EWOS includes debt and represents about 60 percent of Cermaq's market value.

Marine Harvest, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, has hinted it would be willing raise its bid by another 8 crowns a share if Cermaq's board and the Norwegian government, would support its offer.

Marine Harvest would not comment.

"Marine Harvest must raise the bid if they want to succeed," analyst Henning Lund at brokerage Pareto said. "It looks like Cermaq was right when they talked about the Marine Harvest bid not really reflecting the true value of Cermaq."

Cermaq shares rose 3 percent to 112.5 on Monday, indicating that markets were still pricing in a higher bid.

Salmon farming companies have been in the M&A spotlight because global demand is rising sharply when supply growth is limited and the industry in Chile, a top global producer, is facing renewed signs of disease.

CLASH

Marine Harvest has been pushing its case to take over Cermaq over the past month but even a sweetened offer failed to woo the board, or the Norwegian government.

Oslo-born Fredriksen has had an uneasy relationship with Norway's centre-left government since giving up his Norwegian citizenship to escape high taxes.

Fredriksen, a billionaire who lives in London, has moved several of his companies out of Norway, most recently taking the management of drilling giant Seadrill to London.

"It's odd that when Marine Harvest was willing to offer 112 crowns, that was too low, but they are willing to support a deal worth about 111 crowns," said an analyst at a major Nordic bank who asked not to be named.

"They seem willing to take anything that's not Marine Harvest," he added.

Bain declined to comment while Altor could not be reached for comment. Norway's trade ministry said it acknowledged Monday's offer and would not make any further comment.

The private equity deal would require the approval of 50 percent of shareholders. Cermaq expects to hold a shareholder meeting in mid-July.

Cermaq said it would use some of the money to pay down debt and pay out 4 to 5 billion crowns to shareholders, or between 43 and 54 crowns per share.