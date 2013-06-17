BRIEF-Brivais Vilnis Q1 2017 net loss widens at 0.3 million euros
* Q1 2017 TURNOVER AT EUR 1.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
OSLO, June 17 Salmon farmer Cermaq has received an offer from private equity firms Altor and Bain Capital for its EWOS unit for an enterprise value of around $1.1 billion, it said on Monday.
"Cermaq has today informed the private equity companies Altor and Bain Capital that their offer to purchase EWOS for a total enterprise value of NOK 6.2 billion is considered sufficiently interesting for Cermaq to initiate a process with the aim to conclude a final agreement," it said. ($1 = 5.8121 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Wong Chew Li Chin resigned as chairman of board and an executive director