OSLO, June 17 Salmon farmer Cermaq has received an offer from private equity firms Altor and Bain Capital for its EWOS unit for an enterprise value of around $1.1 billion, it said on Monday.

"Cermaq has today informed the private equity companies Altor and Bain Capital that their offer to purchase EWOS for a total enterprise value of NOK 6.2 billion is considered sufficiently interesting for Cermaq to initiate a process with the aim to conclude a final agreement," it said. ($1 = 5.8121 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)