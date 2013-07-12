OSLO, July 12 Private equity firm Permira
is the second bidder for Norwegian state-controlled
fish farmer Cermaq's fish feed arm, EWOS, a Norwegian
newspaper reported on Friday.
Cermaq has said it has received a rival indicative bid for
the unit that is higher than the 6.2 billion-crown ($1.0
billion) bid from private equity firms Bain and Altor.
"According to Finansavisen's information, it is another
private equity player, Britain's Permira, that has entered the
bidding war," the newspaper said.
Permira was not available to comment.
Cermaq declined to comment on Finansavisen's report, but
reaffirmed it aims to have a definitive agreement for the sale
of EWOS executed in mid-July.
The company's shareholders on Thursday voted in favour of
selling its fish feed arm at an extra shareholders' meeting.
Last month the Norwegian state spent 1.56 billion crowns on
increasing its stake in Cermaq to 59.17 percent from 43.5
percent after rejecting a $1.7-billion hostile bid by its bigger
local rival Marine Harvest.
