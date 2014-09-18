SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 Cerner Corp and
Athenahealth Inc, two leading U.S. electronic health
record providers, said on Thursday they are working with Apple
Inc to develop applications that leverage its
HealthKit, Apple's mobile health service.
Cerner and Athenahealth representatives said they are
building integrations with HealthKit and working with Apple.
Previously, Apple announced a partnership with rival electronic
health record company Epic Systems. Apple did not respond to a
request for comment.
(Reporting by Christina Farr; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)