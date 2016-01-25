Jan 25 Healthcare IT company Cerner Corp's chief executive, Neal Patterson, has been diagnosed with soft tissue cancer and plans to start treatment immediately, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The type of cancer Patterson has is curable, and there isn't any evidence of it spreading anywhere else in his body, the Journal reported, citing a note the CEO wrote to clients, shareholders and colleagues. (on.wsj.com/1PfPUpp)

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)