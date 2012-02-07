Feb 7 Cerner Corp posted a 30 percent jump in quarterly profit on strong bookings, encouraging the health information technology company to forecast first-quarter revenue largely above analysts' expectations.

For the first-quarter, the company expects to earn 48 cents to 50 cents per share, on revenue of $565 million to $585 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 49 cents per share, on revenue of $565.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, the company earned $91.2 million, or 52 cents a share, compared with $70.6 million, or 41 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 55 cents a share. Revenue rose 23 percent to $615.6 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 53 cents on revenue of $587.3 million.

For full year 2012, the company expects to earn $2.20-$2.30 per share, on revenue of $2.43 billion-$2.5 billion.

Kansas City, Missouri-based Cerner's shares rose as much as 7 percent after the bell. They closed at $62.57 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.