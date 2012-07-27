PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 7
June 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 27 Shares of Cerner Corp fell as much as 7 percent after the healthcare IT company reported quarterly order bookings below Street estimates.
Bookings in the second quarter were up 8 percent at $700.5 million, while analysts were expecting $710 million.
"The bookings were strong, but Street wanted more," Robert W. Baird & Co analyst Eric Coldwell said in a client note.
On Thursday, Cerner reported second-quarter earnings of 59 cents per share, beating analysts estimates of 55 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, on the same day, rival Quality Systems withdrew its full-year outlook after a weaker-than-expected start to the year owing to slowing sales of its high-margin software systems.
"Peers' unfavorable commentary and results won't help and sector sentiment is continuing a downward migration," Coldwell said.
Cerner also competes with Athenahealth Inc in the healthcare IT sector.
Baird, which lowered the price target on Cerner stock to $81 from $89, however expects a dip in the stock price to be an "opportunity for investors willing to invest in a high quality industry leader likely positioned to be the greatest share-taker over the next one to three years."
Shares of the Kansas City, Missouri-based company were trading down 6 percent at $73.30 on the Nasdaq. They touched a low of $72.50.
June 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* TechnipFMC has entered into a three-year frame agreement with Woodside Energy Ltd in Australia for Riserless Light Well Intervention (RLWI) and subsea services, including intervention, installation, and plug and abandonment services