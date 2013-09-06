CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 6 European Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Friday he would meet
Italy's economy minister to discuss various topics but he
declined to comment directly about a state bailout for Monte dei
Paschi di Siena which needs EU approval.
Almunia spoke to journalists at a business conference in the
northern Italian town of Cernobbio where Economy Minister
Fabrizio Saccomanni is also expected.
Asked whether he would meet Monte Paschi's chief executive
on the sidelines of the conference, Almunia said instead that he
would meet Saccomanni on Saturday.
"We will discuss several topics," he answered when pressed
about whether the meeting would concern also the troubled
lender.
Monte Paschi has received a 4.1 billion euro ($5.39
billion)state bailout. But the European Commission is demanding
that Monte dei Paschi toughen up its restructuring plan before
it approves the recent state aid.
Earlier on Friday, the Monte Paschi's CEO denied press
reports of a meeting with Almunia in Cernobbio.
($1 = 0.7600 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Luca Trogni, editing by James
Mackenzie)