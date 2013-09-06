CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 6 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena chief Fabrizio Viola denied on Friday he is to meet with EU Commissioner Joaquin Almunia during a conference this weekend.

Italian press had reported the chief executive could meet with the EU competition head to discuss the bank's restructuring plan during a conference in the Italian town of Cernobbio.

The scandal-plagued bank received a state bailout of 4.1 billion euros ($5.38 billion) earlier this year, and the EU needs to sign off on its business plan. ($1 = 0.7623 euros) (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Jennifer Clark)