CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 7 Loss-making Italian bank
Monte dei Paschi di Siena is still working on the
business plan it needs to win EU approval for a state bailout,
Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola said on Saturday.
Monte Paschi received a 4.1 billion euro ($5.4 billion)
state bailout earlier this year to plug a capital shortfall. But
the European Commission is demanding it toughens up its
restructuring plan before it approves the state aid.
European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia will
discuss the bailout at a meeting with Italy's economy minister
on Saturday, a source close to the matter said on Friday.
Viola declined to comment on recent reports that Monte
Paschi would raise the value of a planned capital hike to 2
billion euros ($2.62 billion) from a previously announced 1
billion euros.
