CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 7 Italy's Economy
Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni is confident the country will dodge
a government crisis despite tensions in its ruling coalition
ahead of a vote on whether to expel centre-right leader Silvio
Berlusconi from parliament next week.
"I am confident, I believe there will not be a crisis," he
told reporters on Saturday, speaking on the sidelines of a
business conference in Cernobbio, Italy.
Saccomanni said a crisis would hamper Italy's efforts to
keet its budget deficit under a European Union ceiling of 3
percent of gross domestic product.
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Francesca Landini,
editing by Valentina Za)