By Paola Arosio and Giancarlo Navach
CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 6 Telecom Italia
wants any new investor to be an industry player that shares its
vision for the company, its chairman said on Friday ahead of a
month-end deadline to decide a new ownership structure.
Core shareholders are considering strengthening ties with
Spanish rival Telefonica, Telecom Italia's largest
investor, and reopening talks with Egyptian telecoms tycoon
Naguib Sawiris, two sources familiar with the situation said.
Telecom Italia, whose main market Italy is still in
recession, is saddled with net debt of nearly 29 billion euros
($38 billion) which it needs to reduce rapidly to avoid its
credit rating being cut to "junk".
Chairman Franco Bernabe said Italy's biggest fixed-line
telecoms group by market value - seen as a potential takeover
target as the sector consolidates - wanted an industry partner
rather than a financial investor, such as a bank or private
equity firm.
"What is required is an industrial project which could
include an industrial partner with Telecom on an equal footing,"
he said on the sidelines of a business gathering in Cernobbio,
northern Italy.
"There is no need for financial investors. We have already
been there".
He said the company was not in immediate need of a new
investor.
Telecom Italia is 22.4 percent owned by holding Telco, which
is in turn owned by Italian financial services groups - Intesa
Sanpaolo and Mediobanca, Generali -
and Telefonica.
Telco shareholders, which have lost hundreds of millions of
euros on their investment, have until Sept. 28 to decide whether
to leave the shareholder pact, potentially opening the door for
new investors.
The shareholders have already rejected two earlier merger
approaches, a 3 billion euro proposal last year by Sawiris and a
second this year by Hong-Kong-based Hutchinson Whampoa
.
Italian newspapers on Friday said the Italian government
would prefer Telefonica, which owns an indirect stake of around
10 percent in Telecom Italia, over Sawiris, without explaining
why.
The government, which regards Telecom Italia as a nationally
important asset, has a say on any takeover offer from a
non-European Union company.
Telefonica and Sawiris have not commented on their
positions.
The chief executive of core Telecom Italia investor Intesa
Sanpaolo said the nationality of any future partner should not
be an obstacle.
Italian papers put the amount of money Telecom Italia needs
to avoid a rating downgrade at 3-5 billion euros.
One of the two sources with knowledge of the situation said
3 billion euros could be a realistic figure for a cash
injection.
Analysts questioned the ability of Telefonica, burdened with
just under 50 billion euros of net debt, to increase its stake
in Telecom Italia.
"Telefonica must keep its investment-grade ratings to ensure
adequate access to debt capital markets," said Carlos Winzer, an
analyst at rating agency Moody's.
"Consolidation in the European telecom sector makes a lot of
sense but large incumbents don't have financial flexibility to
embark in operations right now."
A source close to the situation has told Reuters U.S
telecoms giant AT&T had also contacted Telecom Italia's
core investors, while Mexico's America Movil denied on
Thursday it had any contacts with Italian firm. AT&T declined to
comment on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7623 euros)
(Writing and additional reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by
Erica Billingham)