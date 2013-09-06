* Chairman Bernabe rules out financial partner

* Shareholders have until Sept. 28 to decide to exit pact (Adds details, context)

By Paola Arosio and Giancarlo Navach

CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 6 Telecom Italia wants any new investor to be an industry player that shares its vision for the company, its chairman said on Friday ahead of a month-end deadline to decide a new ownership structure.

Core shareholders are considering strengthening ties with Spanish rival Telefonica, Telecom Italia's largest investor, and reopening talks with Egyptian telecoms tycoon Naguib Sawiris, two sources familiar with the situation said.

Telecom Italia, whose main market Italy is still in recession, is saddled with net debt of nearly 29 billion euros ($38 billion) which it needs to reduce rapidly to avoid its credit rating being cut to "junk".

Chairman Franco Bernabe said Italy's biggest fixed-line telecoms group by market value - seen as a potential takeover target as the sector consolidates - wanted an industry partner rather than a financial investor, such as a bank or private equity firm.

"What is required is an industrial project which could include an industrial partner with Telecom on an equal footing," he said on the sidelines of a business gathering in Cernobbio, northern Italy.

"There is no need for financial investors. We have already been there".

He said the company was not in immediate need of a new investor.

Telecom Italia is 22.4 percent owned by holding Telco, which is in turn owned by Italian financial services groups - Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca, Generali - and Telefonica.

Telco shareholders, which have lost hundreds of millions of euros on their investment, have until Sept. 28 to decide whether to leave the shareholder pact, potentially opening the door for new investors.

The shareholders have already rejected two earlier merger approaches, a 3 billion euro proposal last year by Sawiris and a second this year by Hong-Kong-based Hutchinson Whampoa .

Italian newspapers on Friday said the Italian government would prefer Telefonica, which owns an indirect stake of around 10 percent in Telecom Italia, over Sawiris, without explaining why.

The government, which regards Telecom Italia as a nationally important asset, has a say on any takeover offer from a non-European Union company.

Telefonica and Sawiris have not commented on their positions.

The chief executive of core Telecom Italia investor Intesa Sanpaolo said the nationality of any future partner should not be an obstacle.

Italian papers put the amount of money Telecom Italia needs to avoid a rating downgrade at 3-5 billion euros.

One of the two sources with knowledge of the situation said 3 billion euros could be a realistic figure for a cash injection.

Analysts questioned the ability of Telefonica, burdened with just under 50 billion euros of net debt, to increase its stake in Telecom Italia.

"Telefonica must keep its investment-grade ratings to ensure adequate access to debt capital markets," said Carlos Winzer, an analyst at rating agency Moody's.

"Consolidation in the European telecom sector makes a lot of sense but large incumbents don't have financial flexibility to embark in operations right now."

A source close to the situation has told Reuters U.S telecoms giant AT&T had also contacted Telecom Italia's core investors, while Mexico's America Movil denied on Thursday it had any contacts with Italian firm. AT&T declined to comment on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7623 euros) (Writing and additional reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Erica Billingham)