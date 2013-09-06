CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 6 Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe said on Friday that what came first for the telecoms company was a business plan rather than a decision on partners.

"The company is big enough and the initial idea that an industrial shareholder is needed is obsolete. What is required is an industrial plan which could include an industrial partner with Telecom on an equal footing," he said on the sidelines of a business gathering in Cernobbio.

He also said: "there is no need for financial investors. We have already been there." (Reporting by Paolo Arosio and Giancarlo Navach, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)