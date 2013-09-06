BRIEF-Comcast planning online rival to Netflix using hit NBC shows- Bloomberg
* Comcast said to plan online rival to Netflix using hit NBC shows- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : https://bloom.bg/2oZOtT5 Further company coverage:
CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 6 Bad loans at Italy's UniCredit are expected to stabilise by the end of the year as the euro zone's third-largest economy benefit from a recovery in the currency bloc, the bank's chief executive said on Friday.
"In June-July, the pace of growth in non-performing loans at UniCredit was lower than for the whole banking system," CEO Federico Ghizzoni told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.
"Our non-performing loans are still growing but at a pace that gets smaller every month. I see them stabilising by year-end," he said.
April 10 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday announced a crackdown on alleged stock promotion schemes in which writers were secretly paid to post hundreds of bullish articles about public companies on financial websites.