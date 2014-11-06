BRIEF-RAIT board rejects unsolicited externalization of management proposal
* RAIT board unanimously rejects unsolicited externalization of management proposal from highland Capital Management, L.P.
Nov 6 Certus Capital SA :
* International Business Management Sp. z o.o. (IBM Sp. z o.o.) reduces its stake in the company to 0.08 percent stake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* UMB Financial Corporation announces agreement to sell Scout Investments, Inc. To Carillon Tower Advisers