UPDATE 2-Jupiter sees Q1 asset boost from investment gains, inflows
* Shares up 3.4 pct, leading FTSE mid-cap gainers (Adds analyst quote, share reaction, background)
Sept 18 Certus Capital SA :
* Said on Wednesday it has received resignation of Jaroslaw Janiszewski from his post of the company's Chairman of the Management Board
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Shares up 3.4 pct, leading FTSE mid-cap gainers (Adds analyst quote, share reaction, background)
DUBAI, April 26 Shares in Saudi Arabia's Alawwal Bank rose 9 percent in early trading on Wednesday after it agreed to start talks with Saudi British Bank (SABB) about a merger that could create the kingdom's third biggest bank with assets of nearly $80 billion.