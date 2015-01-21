Jan 21Cerved SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday that it has signed with Confindustria, the General Confederation of Italian Industry, a memorandum of understanding to promote the adoption of public ratings within the Italian entrepeneurial system, with the objective of facilitating the growth of Italian small and medium-sized companies (SME) via increased access to debt and equity capital instruments

* This agreement aims at informing the entrepreneurial system of the benefits which derive from the adoption of a public rating, enhancing the visibility of this instrument via meetings, events and training and education

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)