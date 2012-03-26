By Eveline Danubrata
| SINGAPORE, March 26
venture has launched a home test kit for cervical cancer to make
the process more convenient and help women, particularly in
Asia, overcome fear of the traditional pap smear.
Cervical cancer, with about 500,000 new cases and 250,000
deaths each year, is the second most common cancer among women
after breast cancer, the World Health Organization says.
"We are still struggling with reaching out to women for
cervical cancer screening in Asia," Singapore gynaecological
oncologist Tay Eng Hseon said at a media briefing on Monday,
citing factors such as shyness, culture, fear and lack of time.
Delphi Bioscience Asia Pte Ltd is a collaboration between
Delphi Bioscience BV, a life sciences company based in the
Netherlands, and its Singapore partners Tay and businessman
David Tan.
The Delphi screener, with a cylindrical shape and round tip,
can be inserted to the top of the cervix by the user to collect
cells with a sterile, saline liquid. This is then used to test
for high-risk Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), which could cause
cervical cancer.
In a pap smear, cells are scraped from the opening of the
cervix with a speculum and then examined under a microscope.
The recommended retail price for the screener is S$79.90
($63), including the laboratory test. This compares with S$30-40
for a pap smear in a clinic and more than S$100 for an HPV test,
Tay said.
Delphi expects the screener to be available at about 100
family physician clinics in Singapore over the next three months
and hopes to use the Southeast Asian city-state as a regional
launchpad.
Tan, executive managing director (commercial) at Delphi
Bioscience Asia, said its Indonesian distributor has committed
to 1.5 million units over the next 12 months and Malaysia is
next in the company's sights.
But China, the world's second-largest economy, poses
significant regulatory hurdles, Tan said.
"China is not on our immediate radar for obvious reasons,"
he said. "Regulatory approvals take a long time and they are
very complicated."
($1 = 1.2626 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by John O'Callaghan)