LAS VEGAS Jan 6 Amazon.com Inc is
teaming up with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and major
media corporations including Warner Bros and Lionsgate
to popularize "4K" ultra high-definition television.
Amazon, whose Instant Video service serves up thousands of
movies and TV programs in direct competition with Neflix Inc
, did not outline specifics on their collaboration in a
Monday announcement.
But Samsung and other consumer electronics makers are hoping
that 4K TV - so-called because they are said to offer four times
the resolution of conventional high-definition images - will
take off as a format and recharge sales.
At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the South
Korean tech giant said in a separate statement it also will work
with other content distributors, including Netflix and cable
operators Comcast and DirecTV, on promoting 4K
TV.
Amazon, for its part, has been investing heavily in digital
media, hoping to draw traffic and drive new sales as consumers
increasingly spurn traditional TV offerings in favor of
on-demand content.
Ultra high-def TV has been slow to take off, partly because
of the high cost of the new-fangled displays and insufficient
content. High-definition television took years to become
mainstream, after TV prices came down and content became more
widely available.
Netflix has said the second season of its popular political
drama "House of Cards" was shot and will be available in ultra
high-def, becoming one of the first major TV series to take
advantage of the technology.
"There are a number of elements that need to work together
to create a true 4K experience for customers," Bill Carr, Amazon
vice president of digital video and music, said in a statement.
"You need great content and compatible devices, but you also
need a service that can deliver that content to your devices so
that it plays beautifully."
In Monday's announcement, Amazon also named 20th Century Fox
and Discovery among its media partners. It
added that it will film all original series slated for 2014 in
4K ultra high-def.