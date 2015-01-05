(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By Malathi Nayak
LAS VEGAS Jan 5 Apple's forthcoming
smartwatch poses a conundrum for advertisers: How to tap the
enticing possibilities of the tiny gadget without overwhelming
consumers with messages.
At this week's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas,
mobile-marketing firm TapSense plans to release an Apple Watch
ad-buying service. The service will provide a first glimpse of
how businesses can serve up ads on the watch, even though the
gadget will not be available until later this year.
At issue: the same qualities that render the watch exciting
to Madison Avenue, such as the ability to detect customers
approaching a store and to zap an ad directly to their wrists,
also risk alienating those customers.
Apple declined to comment on the use of its watch by
advertisers, and will not attend CES officially. But many
companies that make devices and services based around Apple
products will be there, including several that are working with
WatchKit, a software-development tool Apple released in November
that allows developers to build watch-tailored applications.
Using that tool, developers are devising Apple Watch ad
formats including interactive wallpapers on the watch dial with
brand logos and personalized clock faces, said TapSense's chief
executive Ash Kumar. His product helps developers insert ads,
bought and sold instantaneously, in those apps.
The watch's main screen allows the display of several tiny
icons, including for email, weather, time, and potentially a few
favorite service and retail apps.
Businesses could use those apps to notify customers of
special deals, but only within already-opened apps, Kumar said.
Otherwise, the vendor risks annoying consumers by introducing an
ad that is out of sync with whatever they are doing.
If a consumer is using a transit app on the watch to monitor
delays, for example, an advertiser could insert a marketing
offer that would light up on the watch face for a ride-sharing
service or a deal at a coffee shop nearby, Kumar said.
SMARTWATCH SPAM BOX?
But moderation is key. Push notifications and banner ads on
smartphones can be turn-offs. Some marketers advise avoiding
showing ads to users who typically click out of them or
delivering the same ad too many times to any one user.
"If it feels like your smartwatch is turning into a spam
box, you will take it off," said Padden Guy Murphy, who heads
business development and public policy at car-sharing service
Getaround.
The startup is exploring using Apple Watch's location-based
features to target new customers. Apple has not added global
positioning on the Apple Watch, but apps can track location as
the device is tethered to a smartphone.
If a consumer shows interest in an ad, such as raising the
wrist for a better look, WatchKit allows for notifications that
expand and take up more room on the screen. Conversely, a
disinterested consumer could tap an "X" mark to exit the ad,
TapSense's Kumar said.
Communicating through buzzing or vibrations is currently
only available on Apple's own apps on its wearable device.
FORCE PUSH
Whether Apple scores a hit with its upcoming Apple Watch
and creates a new mass-market category remains unclear. Venture
capitalist Fred Wilson caused a stir last week by predicting the
watch "will not be the home run product that iPod, iPhone, and
iPad have been."
But advertisers see potential. They particularly like a
watch feature that Apple calls "Force Push" that activates when
a user taps the screen with extra pressure, opening up a menu
with up to four actions. They envision coupons that when tapped
can show directions to a store, for example.
Ad executives hope that the watch can overcome challenges
that have prevented location-based ads from succeeding on mobile
phones. Unlike on phones, says Jeff Malmad, North American
mobile director at media agency Mindshare, users will not need
to dig into a bag or pocket to see the ad. They will be right on
a user's wrist, in sight at all times.
But to keep them effective, he says, consumers will need to
opt for them, much as many consumers opt to receive email
messages from various retailers.
(Additional reporting by Christina Farr; Editing by Sarah
McBride and Tomasz Janowski)