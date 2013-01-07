NEW YORK Jan 7 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
boosted smartphone display size and resolution on
Monday with two new devices aimed at challenging much bigger
rivals, including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and
Apple Inc.
The Chinese phone maker, which is pushing to expand its
brand beyond its home country, unveiled the Ascend D2 and Ascend
Mate devices on the eve of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las
Vegas.
It said the Ascend D2 would have a high-definition screen
with 443 pixels per inch compared with the most advanced Samsung
and Apple phones, with resolutions closer to the 300 pixels per
inch range.
The Ascend Mate device has a 6.1 inch display, which will
make it the biggest-screen smartphone in the world, according to
Huawei. Samsung's biggest smartphone to date, the Galaxy Note II
has a 5.5 inch display.
Huawei's head of consumer electronics, Richard Yu, said the
company is hoping its latest smartphones will offer an
alternative for people who have to carry around their tablet
computer, laptop, smartphone and camera all at once.
"Our idea is whether we can have one thing for all that," Yu
said.
The company plans to start selling the Ascend D2 in China in
January and in Japan and other countries later on.
The Ascend Mate will sell in China in February and in the
rest of the world in the following months.
Huawei also expects the phones to go on sale in Europe and
said it is in talks with U.S. operators about selling them here.
It did not announce prices for the devices.