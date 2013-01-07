By Noel Randewich
| LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS Jan 7 Top chipmaker Intel Corp
on Monday announced shipments of a new low-power chip
and showed off next-generation ultra thin laptops and
convertible tablets in its latest bid to prove that the
struggling PC industry still has a bright future.
At the 2013 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas , Intel
said new energy-efficient processors for tablets and laptops are
available now, and it outlined features like voice recognition
and drastically improved battery life on future PCs.
"Absolutely all-day battery life where you just don't have
to bring your power brick at all anymore," Kirk Skaugen,
corporate vice president and general manager of Intel's PC
Client Group, said of laptops built with the company's upcoming
Haswell processor.
While macroeconomic troubles have weighed on sales for
several quarters, the growing popularity of tablets and
smartphones is seen as an existential threat to the PC industry.
Anxious to breath new life into PCs and prove a recent slump
in sales is not permanent, Intel and PC manufactures in Las
Vegas this week will display a range of ultra thin laptops,
dubbed Ultrabooks, and hybrid devices that convert into tablets.
On a stage flanked by dozens of tablets and laptops with
rotatable and detachable screens, Skaugen said Intel's newly
available chip based on its current Ivy Bridge architecture sips
just 7 watts of energy, more efficient than a previously planned
10 watts of power.
NO-EXCUSES PHONE
The Santa Clara, California-based company has long been king
of the PC chip market, particularly through its historic
"Wintel" alliance with Microsoft Corp, which led to
breathtakingly high profit margins and an 80 percent market
share.
But it has struggled to adapt its powerful PC processors for
batttery-powered smartphones and tablets, a fast-growing market
led by Qualcomm Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, ARM Holdings Plc and others.
Mike Bell, who co-heads Intel's mobile and wireless
business, introduced a new processor platform, code named
Lexington, targeted at low-priced smartphones in emerging
markets like Latin America and Asia.
"It's designed to be a no-excuses multimedia phone," he
said.
Acer, Safaricom and Lava have already agreed to use the new
chips in future phones, Bell said.
A handful of manufacturers and telecom carriers in Europe
and Asia have already launched smartphones using Intel's
Medfield processors this year. Google's Motorola
Mobility in September launched the Razr i in Europe and Latin
America as the first handset of a multi-device agreement between
the two groups.
But Intel is fighting an uphill battle in a market where
chips made using technology from ARM Holdings have become
ubiquitous. Intel also has yet to release a chip for 4G
telephone networks, keeping it out of the running for major
smartphone design wins in the United States.
Sales of smartphone processors soared 58 percent in the
third quarter, but Intel had just 0.2 percent of that market,
according to a recent report from Strategy Analytics.
By comparison, worldwide PC shipments fell 8.6 percent in
the third quarter, according to IDC.
Intel said 3D cameras would be integrated in future
Ultrabooks to allow consumers to use gestures and facial
recognition to control their devices. Upcoming Ultrabooks will
also include voice interaction, Skaugen said.
"We're basically going to give the PC the same human senses
we've all had," he said.
Intel and other tech companies are increasingly looking for
ways to let PCs and other devices use cameras, GPS chips,
microphones and other kinds of sensors to predict their users'
needs.
"It's this combination of computer devices doing things
before you ask them to do it, in that they're smart enough to
know based on their sensors," said Patrick Moorhead, principal
analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy.