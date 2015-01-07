By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 6 Intel Corp Chief
Executive Brian Krzanich showed off a computer built into a
jacket button and a wristband that transforms into a
selfie-snapping flying camera, as the chipmaker extends its push
into smart wearable gadgets.
Speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on
Tuesday, Krzanich also announced a five-year, $300 million
investment in math-related education and other programs to help
employ more women and minorities in the technology and the video
game industries.
Krzanich used most of his keynote to talk up Intel's efforts
in computerized apparel and other sensor-packed gadgets -
nascent markets that the chipmaker and other technology
companies hope will fuel future growth as demand for smartphones
and tablets loses steam.
Curie, a new button-sized computer for smart clothes, is due
out later in 2015 and includes Bluetooth radio as well as the
latest from Intel's Quark line of low-power chips. Intel's chips
so far have not made significant inroads into wearable gadgets
such as fitness bands or smart watches.
"With this product they can deliver wearables in a range of
form factors," Krzanich said of Intel's manufacturing customers.
"Rings, bags, bracelets, pendants, and yes, even the buttons on
our jackets."
Intel is working with Oakley to launch a smart gadget for
athletes later this year, Krzanich said. The chipmaker in
December announced it was developing smart glasses with
Luxottica, which owns the Oakley brand.
Krzanich demonstrated autonomous flying drones able to
navigate around obstacles. He also showed a smaller drone worn
on the wrist until it is launched into the air. Called Nixie,
the camera-equipped gadget in November won a wearable computing
contest sponsored by Intel.
Intel was slow to launch chips for smartphones and tablets,
and Krzanich, who took over as CEO in 2013, has made it a top
priority to avoid repeating that mistake with future computing
trends.
Krzanich announced a goal to reach full representation of
women and minorities in Intel's workforce by 2020.
Like most Silicon Valley companies, Intel has a poor track
record employing women and some minorities. Just a quarter of
Intel's U.S. employees in 2013 were women and 12 percent of its
workforce were Hispanic or African American, according to
company data.
Last year, the chipmaker found itself in the midst of a
controversy over gender equality in the video game industry
after it pulled advertising from a gaming website in response to
an email campaign.
In a movement that has come to be known as "Gamergate,"
self-described videogame fans lashed back aggressively online at
criticism about sexism in gaming culture. A portion of the
responses have come in the form of threats of violence on
Twitter against the women in the video game industry.
Intel later apologized and resumed advertising on the gaming
website.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Ken Wills)