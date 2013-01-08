(Corrects last paragraph to say that 55-inch (not 84-inch)
versions would cost $12,000)
LAS VEGAS Jan 7 LG Electronics will
begin selling televisions based on "OLED" technology, which
allows for thinner displays that consume less power, in the
United States in March.
TV makers like Samsung and LG are banking on the
next-generation, "organic light-emitting diode" screens to prop
up flagging sales of televisions.
"You have been waiting patiently for the launch (of OLED).
Well, the wait is over," LG's chief technology officer, Skott
Ahn, told reporters at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las
Vegas.
James Fisher, LG's head of marketing, said the South Korean
electronics maker will begin selling 55-inch and 65-inch
versions of the TVs, with th e 55-i nch screen costing $12,000.
(Reporting By Tim Kelly; editing by John Wallace)