LAS VEGAS Loss-making flat-screen maker LG Display (034220.KS) expects LCD-screen prices to rebound from late in the first quarter, bolstering its results this year, as TV manufacturers begin restocking ahead of new product releases.

"Market conditions have improved from what we had expected in October, and we are producing at full capacity as demand from TV manufacturers is improving," LG Display chief executive Han Sang-beom told reporters in his first news conference after a management change announced last month.

"LCD panel prices would rebound from the late first quarter or early second quarter and the global TV market will return to positive growth this year, as TV makers are preparing for London summer Olympics."

LG Display, which makes panels for Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhone and iPad as well as Amazon's (AMZN.O) Kindle Fire tablet, plans to set aside around 4 trillion won in capital spending this year, little changed from last year, Han said.

The firm, which vies with home rival Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) for the top position in LCD flat screens globally, posted its biggest-ever quarterly loss in the third quarter, which also marked its fourth consecutive quarterly loss.

Han said the company still had strong cash flow after years of solid profits and denied market speculation that it may have to sell new shares to fund money-losing operations.

"We don't have any problems in financing and I'll guarantee that there'll be no rights offering this year," Han told reporters in Las Vegas at the Consumer Electronics Show.

