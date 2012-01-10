LAS VEGAS Jan 9 Microsoft Corp said on Monday sales of its revolutionary Kinect sensing device for the Xbox game console have hit more than 18 million just over a year since launch.

One of Microsoft's undoubted successes in consumer electronics, the Kinect allows users to play games and manipulate their televisions solely through gestures and voice commands. It was launched in November 2010.

Popularity of the device has helped Microsoft Xbox recently outsell Nintendo's Wii and Sony's PlayStation in the United States game console market.

Microsoft Chief Executive Steve Ballmer, delivering the opening keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, said there are now more than 66 million Xbox units sold and more than 40 million subscribers to its Xbox Live service, which offers more real-time, interactive entertainment.

Microsoft's last tally for Xbox and Kinect sales, from about six weeks ago, were about 59 million and 11 million respectively, suggesting Microsoft's holiday sales were strong.