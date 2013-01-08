UPDATE 1-Daimler says China agreed to adjust pace of electric car quotas
* Daimler CEO says compromise discussed at Germany summit (Adds comment from Daimler chief executive)
LAS VEGAS Jan 8 Panasonic Corp, in a display of technological one-upmanship with its South Korean rivals, unveiled a prototype of the world's joint largest OLED screen on Tuesday.
The half-inch thick, 56-inch television based on organic light-emitting diode technology is a mere inch bigger than ones unveiled by Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics a year ago in Las Vegas.
Sony Corp, which is cooperating with Panasonic in OLED technology - which allows for thinner screens that consume less power in theory - on Monday unwrapped its own 56-inch ultra high-definition model.
* Daimler CEO says compromise discussed at Germany summit (Adds comment from Daimler chief executive)
OTTAWA, June 2 Canada's trade deficit in April narrowed to C$370 million ($274 million) as exports outpaced imports for a second month in a row to hit a new record high on shipments of motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada said on Friday.