LAS VEGAS Jan 10 Panasonic Corp's president said his company has no intention to invest in scandal-hit Olympus Corp at the moment, while Sony Corp said it would be inappropriate to comment at present.

Both companies and Fujifilm Holdings have been seen as potential investors in the stricken camera and endoscope maker, which saw its net assets dwindle to just 45.9 billion yen ($598 million) last month when it restated accounts for the past five years.

Olympus is struggling to sort out a $1.7 billion accounting scandal dating back to the 1990s and which has knocked about 50 percent off the company's market value.

"The situation is unclear so we aren't doing anything at this time," Panasonic President Fumio Ohtsubo said at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Olympus announced on Tuesday it was suing its current president and 18 other executives past and present for involvement in the scandal or failures of oversight.

All board members targeted in the lawsuit will step down in March or April. Former CEO Michael Woodford, who went public with his concerns about the company after being ousted in October, last week announced he had given up on his bid to be reinstated, blaming lack of support from Japanese institutional shareholders.

Sony Chairman Howard Stringer told reporters in Las Vegas it would be inappropriate to comment on such an investment at a time of great confusion.