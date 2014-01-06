By Noel Randewich
| LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS Jan 6 Qualcomm's soon-to-be
Chief Executive Officer Steve Mollenkopf said data centers
presented an opportunity for the smartphone chipmaker and hinted
that the company might develop components for low-power servers.
Companies specializing in power-efficient mobile chips are
promoting their future use in data centers as an alternative to
brawny, power-hungry Intel server processors.
Speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas,
Mollenkopf said Qualcomm had no specific microserver products to
announce, but he left the door open to a future move into the
data center and cloud computing.
"I think there's going to be a tremendous amount of growth
in computing and resources dedicated to supporting the cloud,"
Mollenkopf said in response to a question. "We look at that as
an opportunity for a company like ours."
Qualcomm is the leading mobile chipmaker and a potential
move into microservers could create a formidable challenge to
smaller companies, like Advanced Micro Devices, working
on their own microserver chips.
At the Consumer Electronics Show, Qualcomm unveiled new
chips for cars and smart televisions.
In December, Qualcomm announced that Mollenkopf, the
company's chief operating officer, would replace CEO Paul Jacobs
starting in March.